AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE:AXR opened at $15.21 on Thursday. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Stories

