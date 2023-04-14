Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,250. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,767,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $13,620,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.