Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZION opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.