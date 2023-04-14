Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Decreased by Analyst

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vitesse Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $2,684,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 487,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,274,928.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

