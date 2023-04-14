Brokers Set Expectations for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRVI. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

TRVI stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

