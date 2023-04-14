Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE TECK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

