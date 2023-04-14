Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Issued By Zacks Research

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.76 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

