Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NGT stock opened at C$68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$51.44 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.18.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -282.05%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.