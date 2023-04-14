SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SpartanNash in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SpartanNash’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.