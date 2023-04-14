Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KOS. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

