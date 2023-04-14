Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 505,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,203,659.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,458,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,029,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Lazydays by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

