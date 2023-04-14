Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

NYSE HCA opened at $273.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average of $239.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $21,950,034. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

