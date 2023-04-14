FMC Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

FMC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.