JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

