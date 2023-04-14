Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

