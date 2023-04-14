Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

