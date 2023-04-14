Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $148,728,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

