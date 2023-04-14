Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 384.42%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

