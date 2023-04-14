Everi Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EVRI opened at $16.56 on Friday. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

