Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 779.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $7,233,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Methanex by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.