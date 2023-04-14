CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

CMS stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

