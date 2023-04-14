Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 825,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 497,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.