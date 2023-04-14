Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price to $228.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average is $201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

