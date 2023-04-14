MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

