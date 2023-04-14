Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.