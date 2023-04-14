Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLTTF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SLTTF stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

