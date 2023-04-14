Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

