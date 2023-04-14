James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.