Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

