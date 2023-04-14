DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $10.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.80. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

