Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after acquiring an additional 255,886 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,534,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

