Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

Parex Resources stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.