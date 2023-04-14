NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Raymond James downgraded NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

