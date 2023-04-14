Barclays Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $141.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.