Barclays Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $141.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.
RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:RGA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
