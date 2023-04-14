Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile



Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

