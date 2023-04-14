Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $344.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.