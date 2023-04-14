BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $87.40.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

