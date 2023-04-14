Scotiabank Cuts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

