Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1492 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.24%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

