Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTDPY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.25.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BTDPY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

