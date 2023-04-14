CIBC Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGEAF opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

