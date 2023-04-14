CIBC Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
CGEAF opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $91.08.
About Cogeco Communications
