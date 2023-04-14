Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Raised to C$0.65

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp. is an online grocery company, which engages in delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items for members from across Canada. Its grocery delivery service, Goodfood WOW, offers flexible and convenient online grocery experience, allowing members to order any combination of meal kits, groceries, prepared meals and other products.

