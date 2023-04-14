Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Raised to C$0.65

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.18.
About Goodfood Market
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodfood Market (GDDFF)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.