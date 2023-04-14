Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Britvic has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

