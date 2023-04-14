Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of JEXYY stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.68.
About Jiangsu Expressway
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangsu Expressway (JEXYY)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.