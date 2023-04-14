EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($197.83) in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY opened at $96.88 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

