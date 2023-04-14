Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Klépierre from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Klépierre Stock Up 8.0 %

KLPEF opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

