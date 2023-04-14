JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JBSAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded JBS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Down 2.2 %

JBSAY opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.