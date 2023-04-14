Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRRF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.30.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

