Barclays Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $43.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.