Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells 3,017 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $13,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LivePerson Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

